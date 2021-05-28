番茄牛尾湯

材料：

牛尾 4件

番茄 2個

乾葱 2粒

薯仔 1個

薑 20克

米酒 2湯匙

香葉1片

肉桂 1片

黑椒 1湯匙

鹽 適量

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 乾葱去皮、切片；薯仔去皮、切件；薑切片。

2. 番茄去蒂，底部𠝹十字，再放入滾水煮1分鐘，取出，然後去皮、切件。

3. 牛尾汆水、洗淨。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入乾葱、薑，炒2分鐘，加入牛尾，煎至金黃色，再加入米酒、香葉、肉桂，炒至均勻，然後取出。

5. 將材料加入至滾水，加入番茄、薯仔，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，最後加入黑椒、適量鹽，攪拌均勻。

Tomato and Oxtail Soup

Ingredients:

Oxtail 4 pcs

Tomato 2 pcs

Shallot 2 pcs

Potato 1 pc

Ginger 20g

Rice wine 2 tablespoons

Bay leaf 1 slice

Cinnamon 1 slice

Black pepper 1 tablespoon

Salt some

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel shallot and slice. Peel potato and cut into pieces. Slice ginger.

2. Remove tomato stem and make two cuts at bottom. Put tomato into boiling water and cook for 1 min and take out, then peel tomato and cut into pieces.

3. Blanch oxtail then wash.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in shallot and ginger, stir fry for 2 mins, put in oxtail and pan fry until golden brown, then put in rice wine, bay leaf, cinnamon, stir fry until mix well, and take out.

5. Put ingredients into boiling water, put in tomato, potato, cover the lid, cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in black pepper and some salt, mix well.

