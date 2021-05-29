烤三文魚頭清湯

材料：

三魚頭及魚骨 2磅

昆布片 1塊

鮮冬菇 3粒

味醂 2湯匙

生抽 1湯匙

清酒 2湯匙

蒜粒 2湯匙

甘筍 1條

京葱 1條

做法：

1. 清洗乾淨三文魚，魚頭去除血線及鰓，吸乾水，然後加入熱鑊煎香魚頭及魚骨。每面煎約一分半鐘，看到變了金黃色，即可熄火，放置一旁。

2. 接着煲滾一鍋熱水，加入煎三文魚和切碎了的蒜粒，再加清酒、味醂及浸軟了的昆布。昆布可先在邊位隨意𠝹數刀，以助釋出味道。

3. 大概煮約10分鐘左右，把湯面的浮渣泡沫撇掉，然後再隔渣，把清湯倒回鍋內。另外，撈起昆布切幼絲。

4. 清湯加入京葱、冬菇、甘筍，煲大約15分鐘，加生抽調味，拌勻即可關火。

5. 先把三文魚頭及魚骨放到碗裏，放上京葱、冬菇、甘筍及昆布絲，最後倒入清湯，即可享用。

Grilled Salmon Head Broth

Ingredients:

Salmon head and fish bone 2 lbs

Kombu 1 pc

Fresh shiitake mushroom 3 pcs

Mirin 2 tbsp

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Japanese sake 2 tbsp

Garlic 2 tbsp, roughly chopped

Carrot 1 pc

Welsh onion 1 stalk

Method:

1. Rinse salmon, remove blood vessels and gills from the head, blot dry, then pan fry the head and bones, 1.5 mins on each side, turn off heat when browned, set aside.

2. Boil a pot of water, add the pan fried salmon and chopped garlic, followed by sake, mirin and soaked kombu. You may make a few cuts on the edge of the kombu to help release its flavour.

3. After cooking for around 10 mins, remove any scum floating on the surface, then pour the content through a strainer, tip the broth back into the pot. Julienne the kombu.

4. Add Welsh onion, shiitake mushrooms and carrot into the broth, cook 15 mins, season with soy sauce, mix well and turn heat off.

5. Place the salmon head and fish bone into a serving bowl, followed by the Welsh onion, shiitake mushroom, carrot and kombu, finally pour the broth into the bowl and serve.

