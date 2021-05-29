黑蒜雞扒三文治
材料：
雞扒 2塊
意大利拖鞋麵包 2件
雞蛋黃 2隻
黑蒜 4粒
番茄汁 2湯匙
青檸 1/2個
檸檬 1/2個
生粉 1/2杯
麵包糠 1杯
喼汁 1/2茶匙
辣椒酸汁 少許
味醂 1湯匙
黑胡椒碎 少許
鹽 少許
做法：
1. 雞扒底面撒上黑胡椒及鹽醃味，然後燒熱鑊，皮向下，煎出雞油及上色，轉中火，每面大約煎8分鐘，約七至八成熟即可夾起放涼。
2. 鍋裏倒入味醂、番茄汁、喼汁、辣椒酸汁、青檸汁及檸檬汁，拌勻煮熱即能快速煮成醬汁。
3. 雞扒先撒少許生粉，然後沾上雞蛋漿，接着撒上麵包糠，然後放入油溫180℃的熱油中，炸3-4分鐘即可。
4. 把黑蒜拍扁成抹醬，然後塗抹在兩塊麵包上，淋少許醬汁，夾入雞扒成三文治，在中間切成一半，即可享用。
Chicken and Black Garlic Sandwich
Ingredients:
Chicken thigh 2 pcs (deboned and skin-on)
Ciabatta 2 pcs
Egg yolk 2 pcs
Black garlic 4 pcs
Ketchup 2 tbsp
Lime 1/2 pc
Lemon 1/2 pc
Corn starch 1/2 cup
Panko 1 cup
Worcester sauce 1/2 tsp
Tabasco chilli sauce little
Mirin 1 tbsp
Black peppercorn little, crushed
Salt little
Method:
1. Marinate both sides of chicken thigh with salt and pepper, then pan fry on a skillet, skin down, until the fat melts and brown, turn to medium heat, pan fry each side for around 8 mins until 70-80% cooked, remove from skillet to cool.
2. Prepare tonkatsu sauce: in a saucepan, add mirin, ketchup, Worcester sauce, Tabasco chilli sauce, lime and lemon juice, cook and stir well.
3. Dust chicken with a little corn starch, then dip into beaten egg yolk, coat with panko, deep fry in 180 degree oil for 3-4 mins.
4. Smash black garlic, spread over the ciabattas, drizzle a little tonkatsu sauce, sandwich the chicken in the middle, cut the sandwich in half, serve.
