黑蒜雞扒三文治

材料：

雞扒 2塊

意大利拖鞋麵包 2件

雞蛋黃 2隻

黑蒜 4粒

番茄汁 2湯匙

青檸 1/2個

檸檬 1/2個

生粉 1/2杯

麵包糠 1杯

喼汁 1/2茶匙

辣椒酸汁 少許

味醂 1湯匙

黑胡椒碎 少許

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 雞扒底面撒上黑胡椒及鹽醃味，然後燒熱鑊，皮向下，煎出雞油及上色，轉中火，每面大約煎8分鐘，約七至八成熟即可夾起放涼。

2. 鍋裏倒入味醂、番茄汁、喼汁、辣椒酸汁、青檸汁及檸檬汁，拌勻煮熱即能快速煮成醬汁。

3. 雞扒先撒少許生粉，然後沾上雞蛋漿，接着撒上麵包糠，然後放入油溫180℃的熱油中，炸3-4分鐘即可。

4. 把黑蒜拍扁成抹醬，然後塗抹在兩塊麵包上，淋少許醬汁，夾入雞扒成三文治，在中間切成一半，即可享用。

Chicken and Black Garlic Sandwich

Ingredients:

Chicken thigh 2 pcs (deboned and skin-on)

Ciabatta 2 pcs

Egg yolk 2 pcs

Black garlic 4 pcs

Ketchup 2 tbsp

Lime 1/2 pc

Lemon 1/2 pc

Corn starch 1/2 cup

Panko 1 cup

Worcester sauce 1/2 tsp

Tabasco chilli sauce little

Mirin 1 tbsp

Black peppercorn little, crushed

Salt little

Method:

1. Marinate both sides of chicken thigh with salt and pepper, then pan fry on a skillet, skin down, until the fat melts and brown, turn to medium heat, pan fry each side for around 8 mins until 70-80% cooked, remove from skillet to cool.

2. Prepare tonkatsu sauce: in a saucepan, add mirin, ketchup, Worcester sauce, Tabasco chilli sauce, lime and lemon juice, cook and stir well.

3. Dust chicken with a little corn starch, then dip into beaten egg yolk, coat with panko, deep fry in 180 degree oil for 3-4 mins.

4. Smash black garlic, spread over the ciabattas, drizzle a little tonkatsu sauce, sandwich the chicken in the middle, cut the sandwich in half, serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

嚴選9大香港製造醬料，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買，齊撐Made in Hong Kong！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！