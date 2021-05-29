麻辣紫蘇葉香煎鴨胸

材料：

有皮鴨胸 1件

日本山椒醬 1湯匙

豉油 1湯匙

紫蘇葉 3塊

黑胡椒碎 少許

鹽 少許

味醂 2湯匙

日式沙律醬 4湯匙

木魚湯 1湯匙

秋葵 3條

甘筍 少許

木魚花 少許

做法：

1. 鴨胸底面加黑胡椒及鹽，醃約15-20分鐘。

2. 先製作醬汁：用水、豉油、木魚湯、味醂、山椒醬及少許木魚花加入鍋拌勻，並煮約10-15分鐘，然後隔渣。把醬汁倒回鍋裏，加少許生粉水煮至稠身，然後熄火攤涼，再加入沙律醬拌勻。

3. 燒熱平底鑊，鴨皮向下，放到鑊煎至油分出，然後翻面再煎。開慢火，每面煎約8-10分鐘，然後加入秋葵及甘筍一起煮，加少許黑胡椒及鹽調味。

4. 把蔬菜夾起排到碟上，鴨胸繼續留在鑊裏，蓋上蓋，熄火，利用餘溫讓鴨肉焗熟。

5. 把煎好的鴨胸攤5-8分鐘，然後切片，鋪到蔬菜上。放上紫蘇葉作裝飾，再淋上醬汁即可。

Pan-Seared Duck Breast with Spicy Shiso Leaves

Ingredients:

Duck breast 1 pc, skin-on

Japanese sansho pepper paste 1 tbsp

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Shiso leaves 3 pcs

Black peppercorn little, crushed

Salt little

Mirin 2 tbsp

Japanese mayonnaise 4 tbsp

Bonito dashi broth 1 tbsp

Okra 3 pcs

Carrot little

Dried bonito flakes little

Method:

1. Rub black pepper and salt on both sides of duck breast, marinate for 15-20 mins.

2. Prepare the sauce: in a saucepan, add water, soy sauce, dashi broth, mirin, sansho pepper paste and a little dried bonito flakes, mix well, cook for 10-15 mins, strain. Pour the sauce back into the saucepan, thicken with a little corn starch and water mixture, set aside to cool, then mix in mayonnaise.

3. In a skillet, pan fry the duck breast skin down until the fat melts, then turn over. Pan fry each side for 8-10 minutes with low heat, then add okra and carrot, season with salt and pepper.

4. Transfer the vegetables to a plate, leave the duck breast in the skillet, cover the lid, turn off the heat, cook the duck breast with the remaining heat.

5. Rest the duck breast for 5-8 mins, slice and place over the vegetables. Garnish with shiso leaves, drizzle the sauce, serve.

-----------------------------

