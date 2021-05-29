脆脆豆腐配木魚豉油

材料：

軟豆腐 1件

木魚花 20克

水 適量

味醂 2湯匙

清酒 2湯匙

生抽 1湯匙

老抽 1/2茶匙

薯粉 1/4杯

鷹粟粉 1/4杯

茗荷 或 生薑絲 少許

做法：

1. 把清酒及味醂煮至酒精揮發，加入木魚花煮一會，再下豉油調味，加少許老抽調色，然後隔渣備用。

2. 豆腐吸乾水分，然後切成六份；把薯粉及鷹粟粉混合，然後將混合粉拍上豆腐表面，不要沾太厚粉，把多餘的粉拍走。

3. 燒熱油至140度，放入豆腐炸一分半鐘左右，然後翻面再炸，炸至金黃色即可撈起，放到廚房紙上吸油。

4. 將豆腐上碟，然後把剛煮好的醬汁沿碟邊倒入，加入已切絲的茗荷，再撒上木魚花在表面即可。

Crispy Tofu with Dried Bonito Soy Sauce

Ingredients:

Soft tofu 1 pc

Dried bonito flakes 20g

Water some

Mirin 2 tbsp

Japanese sake 2 tbsp

Soy sauce 1 tbsp

Dark soy sauce 1/2 tsp

Tapioca starch 1/4cup

Corn starch 1/4 cup

Myoga or ginger little, shredded

Method:

1. Boil sake and mirin until the alcohol evaporates, add dried bonito flakes and cook for a while, season with soy sauce, darken with dark soy sauce, drain, set aside.

2. Blot tofu with towel, then cut into six slices; mix tapioca and corn starch, coat the tofu slices with a thin layer the starch mixture, pat excess starch off.

3. Heat oil to 140 degrees, fry the tofu for 1.5 minutes, then turn them over, keep frying until golden brown, drain and place on a kitchen towel to remove excess oil.

4. Transfer the fried tofu to a plate, pour the sauce from the edge of the plate, add shredded myoga, garnish with dried bonito flakes and serve.

