三餸一湯｜菜脯蒜香蒸桂花魚 Steamed Mandarin Fish with Preserved Vegetables and Garlic

25分鐘前

菜脯蒜香蒸桂花魚

材料：

桂花魚 1條

菜脯 30克

蒜頭 5瓣

葱 2棵

薑 30克

蒸魚豉油 2湯匙

麻油 3湯匙

糖 1湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 菜脯浸水；蒜頭去皮、切碎；葱白切段；葱綠切粒。

2. 薑切片；菜脯印乾水分；切碎。

3. 桂花魚印乾水分。

4. 將葱白、薑片放入桂花魚肚內，之後放上碟。

5. 燒熱麻油，加入菜脯、蒜頭，炒3分鐘，加入糖，攪拌均勻，將菜脯蒜頭擺入桂花魚。

6. 以大火蒸桂花魚8分鐘，最後加入葱花、蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Mandarin Fish with Preserved Vegetables and Garlic

Ingredients:

Mandarin fish 1 pc

Preserved vegetables 30g

Garlic 5 slices

Spring onion 2 pcs

Ginger 30g

Seasoned soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Sesame oil 3 tablespoons

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Soak preserved vegetables. Peel garlic and mince. Cut the white of spring onion into sections. Dice the green of spring onion.

2. Slice ginger. Wipe preserved vegetables with kitchen paper and mince it. Wipe mandarin fish with kitchen paper.

3. Fill spring onion white and ginger into mandarin fish, and put mandarin fish on the plate.

4. Heat the sesame oil, put preserved vegetables and garlic, stir fry for 3 mins, put in sugar and mix well, then put preserved vegetables and garlic on mandarin fish.

5. Steam mandarin fish for 8 mins with high heat, finally put in diced spring onion and seasoned soy sauce.

