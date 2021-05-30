糖醋脆皮百頁豆腐

材料：

百頁豆腐 1/3 盒

白芝麻 1/2湯匙

番薯粉 3湯匙

糖 2湯匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

鎮江香醋 3湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

生抽 1/2湯匙

水 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 百頁豆腐切件。

2. 將糖、鹽、鎮江香醋、紹興酒、生抽、水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

3. 燒熱鑊，炒香白芝麻2分鐘，取出。

4. 百頁豆腐，撲上番薯粉。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入百頁豆腐，以半煎炸形式煎5分鐘，取出，印乾油分。

6. 燒熱米糠油，加入醬汁，煮2分鐘，加入百頁豆腐，炒至均勻，上碟後灑入白芝麻。

Semi Deep fried Crispy Shutter Bean Curd with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients:

Shutter bean curd 1/3 box

White Sesame 1/2 tablespoon

Sweet potato flour 3 tablespoons

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Zhen jiang vinegar 3 tablespoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Water 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut shutter bean curd into pieces.

2. Mix sugar, salt, Zhen jiang vinegar, Shao xing wine, soy sauce, water and mix well as sauce.

3. Heat the pan, stir fry white sesame for 2 mins and take out.

4. Put sweet potato flour into shutter bean curd.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in shutter bean curd, semi deep fry for 5 mins, then take out and wipe oil with kitchen paper.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in the sauce and cook for 2 mins, then put in shutter bean curd, stir fry until mix well, finally add white sesame on the top.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

嚴選9大香港製造醬料，於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買，齊撐Made in Hong Kong！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！