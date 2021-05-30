京葱沙茶炒牛肉

材料：

牛肉 300克

京葱 1條

乾葱 3粒

沙茶醬 2湯匙

生抽 2茶匙

老抽 1茶匙

糖 2茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

生粉 1茶匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 以1茶匙生抽、1茶匙糖、少許水加入至牛肉攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘，加入油，攪拌均勻，加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

2. 京葱根部切片；乾葱去皮、切片。

3. 將沙茶醬、生抽、老抽、糖、紹興酒混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛肉，炒至半熟，再取出。

5. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入乾葱炒2分鐘，加入京葱炒至均勻，加入牛肉、醬汁，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Beef with Leek and Satay Sauce

Ingredients:

Beef 300g

Leek 1 pc

Shallot 3 pcs

Satay sauce 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put 1 teaspoon of soy sauce, 1 teaspoon of sugar, a little water into beef, mix well and marinate for 20 mins, put in oil and mix well, then put in cornstarch and mix well.

2. Slice the root of leek. Peel shallot and slice.

3. Mix satay sauce, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine, mix well as sauce.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in beef and stir fry until half cooked and take out.

5. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, put in shallot and stir fry for 2 mins, then put in leek, stir fry until mix well, put in beef and the sauce, finally stir fry until mix well.

