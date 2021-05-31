家鄉小炒王

材料：

韭菜花1紮

蝦乾半両

銀魚仔半両

腰果3湯匙

菜脯50克

魷魚1隻

紅辣椒半隻

蒜瓣1湯匙

紅葱頭1粒

糖1茶匙

生粉芡 少許

調味汁：

蠔油1湯匙

生抽2茶匙

麻油1茶匙

水4湯匙

白胡椒粉少許

做法：

1. 蝦乾及銀魚仔分別放在水中，浸至軟身，瀝乾水份，待用。

2. 紅葱頭切碎，紅辣椒切小段，菜脯切小粒。韭菜花切除花的部份，再切小段。

3. 取出魷魚軟管，撕走表層薄膜，切小件。魷魚鬚切成相若的大小。

4. 腰果放在焗盤上，入爐100度焗8分鐘至香脆，取出，盛起。

5. 油滾，分別放入銀魚仔及蝦乾，炸至金黃色，盛起。放入魷魚，炸至轉白色，盛起。

6. 下油油滾，放入蒜瓣、紅葱頭碎及紅辣椒段，爆香。放入韭菜花段，炒勻約20秒，加糖調味。加入菜脯粒、腰果、銀魚仔炒勻。

7. 加入魷魚和蝦乾炒勻。倒入調味汁材料，炒勻煮滾，上碟即成。

Stir-fried Chinese Chive Flower with Dried Shrimp and Squid

Ingredients:

Chinese Chive Flower 1 bunch

Dried shrimp 18g

Dried noodlefish 18g

Cashew 3 tbsp

Preserved turnip 50g

Squid 1 pc

Red chili ½ pc

Garlic cloves 1 tbsp

Shallot 1 pc

Sugar 1 tsp

Corn starch water some

Seasonings:

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Light soy sauce 2 tsp

Sesame oil 1 tsp

Water 4 tbsp

Ground white pepper little

Steps:

1. Put the dried shrimp and dried noodlefish into water. Soak until softened. Drain and set aside.

2. Shred the shallot. Cut the red chili into sections. Cut the dried turnip into small pieces. Remove the flower part of the Chinese chive flowers and cut into sections.

3. Remove soft tube of the squid. Remove its surface skin and cut into pieces. Cut the squid tentacles into similar size.

4. Put the cashew onto the baking tray. Bake at 100 degree for 8 minutes until crispy. Take out and dish up.

5. Heat oil to boil. Add the dried noodlefish and the dried shrimp separately. Deep-fry until golden. Dish up. Add the squid. Deep fry until it turns into white color. Dish up.

6. Heat oil to boil. Add garlic cloves, shredded shallot and red chili sections. Stir fry until fragrant. Add the Chinese chive flower sections, stir fry for around 20 seconds. Season with sugar. Add preserved turnip, cashew, dried noodlefish and stir well.

7. Add squid and dried shrimp, stir well. Add seasoning sauce ingredient. Stir well and cook to boil. Dish up and ready to serve.

