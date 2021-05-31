翡翠白玉卷

材料：

紹菜1棵

免治豬肉300克

杞子1湯匙

鹽少許

葱花適量

豬肉調味：

生抽1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

蠔油半湯匙

糖半茶匙

薑茸1茶匙

白胡椒粉少許

醬汁：

生抽1湯匙

蠔油1湯匙

水2湯匙

生粉芡 適量

做法：

1. 將免治豬肉放入碗內，放入所有的調味料拌勻，再加入葱花拌勻，醃15分鐘。

2. 紹菜切掉尾部留用，分成一片片菜葉。杞子放在水中，浸至軟身。

3. 水滾，加入少許的鹽，放入菜葉，淥煮至軟身，盛起放涼。

4. 將肉餡放在一片菜葉上，用手捲起。

5. 紹菜尾部放在碟的中間，圍上紹菜肉卷 (收口向下)。水滾，放入紹菜肉卷，放上杞子，加蓋中火隔水蒸15分鐘，取出。

6. 加入生抽、蠔油及水，拌勻煮滾。加入生粉芡，拌勻煮至濃稠。淋在蒸好的紹菜肉卷上，即成。

Cabbage and Pork Rolls

Ingredients:

Peking cabbage 1 pc

Minced pork meat 300g

Goji berry 1 tbsp

Salt little

Chopped spring onion some

Seasonings for pork:

Light soy sauce 1 tbsp

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Oyster sauce ½ tbsp

Sugar ½ tsp

Minced ginger 1 tsp

Ground white pepper little

Sauce:

Light soy sauce 1 tbsp

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Water 2 tbsp

Corn starch water some

Steps:

1. Add minced pork into the bowl. Add all seasonings and mix well. Add chopped spring onion and mix well. Marinate for 15 minutes.

2. Cut and reserve the end of the Peking cabbage. Separate the cabbage into individual leaf. Put the goji berry into water. Soak until softened.

3. Bring water to boil. Add little salt. Add the cabbage leaves. Cook until softened. Dish up and cool down.

4. Put the minced meat stuffing onto a cabbage leaf. Roll it up with hands.

5. Put the cabbage end at the middle of the plate. Surround by the cabbage pork rolls (the seam side down). Add the goji berry on top. Bring water to boil. Cover with lid. Steam over boiling water in medium heat for 15 minutes. Take out.

6. Add light soy sauce, oyster sauce and water. Stir well and cook to boiling. Add corn starch water. Stir well until it turns thicken. Drizzle the sauce onto the cabbage pork rolls. Ready to serve.

