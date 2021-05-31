黑椒洋葱牛仔骨

材料：

牛仔骨3條

洋葱1個

紅甜椒半個

黃甜椒半個

蒜茸1湯匙

紅葱頭1粒

黑椒碎1茶匙

醃料：

蠔油1.5湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

生抽1湯匙

黑椒碎1茶匙

生粉2茶匙

蛋白半隻

白胡椒粉少許

醬汁：

蠔油1湯匙

生抽1湯匙

糖1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

水5湯匙

白胡椒粉少許

做法：

1. 牛仔骨切小件，倒入醃料的所有材料，拌勻，醃1小時。

2. 紅葱頭切碎，洋葱去皮切絲，紅黃甜椒去籽切塊。

3. 下油油滾，放入牛仔骨，煎至兩面金黃色，盛起。

4. 下油油滾，放入紅葱頭碎、蒜茸及洋葱絲，炒勻。放入黃紅甜椒，炒至軟身，加入黑胡椒碎，炒香。放入煎好的牛仔骨炒勻。

5. 倒入醬汁材料，炒勻煮滾。上碟，即成。

Black Pepper Beef Short Ribs with Onion

Ingredients:

Beef short ribs 3 pcs

Onion 1 pc

Red bell pepper ½ pc

Yellow bell pepper ½ pc

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Shallot 1 pc

Ground black pepper 1 tsp

Marinade:

Oyster sauce 1.5 tbsp

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Light soy sauce 1 tbsp

Ground black pepper 1 tsp

Corn starch 2 tsp

Egg white ½ pc

Ground white pepper little

Sauce:

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Light soy sauce 1 tbsp

Sugar 1 tsp

Dark soy sauce ½ tsp

Water 5 tbsp

Ground white pepper little

Steps:

1. Cut the beef short ribs into small pieces. Add all marinade ingredients and mix well. Marinate for 1 hour.

2. Shred the shallot. Peel and shred the onion. Remove the seeds of red & yellow bell pepper, cut into pieces.

3. Heat oil to boil. Add the beef short ribs. Pan fry until both sides are in golden color. Dish up.

4. Heat oil to boil. Add the shredded shallot, minced garlic and onion shreds. Stir fry. Add the red & yellow bell pepper. Stir fry until softened. Add ground black pepper and stir fry until fragrant. Add the cooked beef short ribs and stir well.

5. Add the sauce ingredients, stir well and cook to boil. Dish up and ready to serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

