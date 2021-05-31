番茄粟米排骨湯

材料：

豬尾骨1磅

粟米2條

番茄3個

薑片3片

葱段適量

鹽適量

做法：

1. 水滾，加入薑片、葱段和豬尾骨，汆水5分鐘，瀝乾水分，盛起。

2. 粟米切段，番茄切件。

3. 水滾，放入豬尾骨和粟米段，加蓋煲煮15分鐘。

4. 放入番茄件，加蓋煲煮15分鐘，以鹽調味，盛起，即成。

Tomato, Corn and Pork Bone Soup

Ingredients:

Pork bone 450g

Corn 2 pcs

Tomatoes 3 pcs

Ginger slices 3 pcs

Spring onion sections some

Salt some

Steps:

1. Bring water to boil. Add ginger slices, spring onion section and pork bone, cook for 5 minutes. Drain and dish up.

2. Chop the corn into sections. Cut the tomatoes into equal chunks.

3. Bring water to boil. Add the pork bone and corn sections. Cover with lid and cook for 15 minutes.

4. Add tomato chunks. Cover with lid and cook for 15 minutes. Season with salt. Dish up and ready to serve.

