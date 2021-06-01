淮山蓮子百合豬骨湯

材料：

淮山 50克

蓮子50克

百合30克

豬骨 300克

粟米1條

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 淮山、蓮子、百合、南北杏浸水。

2. 粟米切件；豬骨汆水、洗淨。

3. 將豬骨、南北杏、百合、粟米、蓮子、淮山加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Pork Bone Soup with Common Yam Rhizome, Lotus Seed, Greenish Lily Bulb

Ingredients:

Common yam rhizome 50g

Lotus seed 50g

Greenish lily bulb 30g

Pork bone 300g

Corn 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak common yam rhizome, lotus seed, greenish lily bulb, apricot kernel.

2. Cut corn into pieces. Blanch pork bone and wash.

3. Put pork bone, apricot kernel, greenish lily bulb, corn, lotus seed, common yam rhizome into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

-----------------------------

