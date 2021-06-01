香煎白蘑菇蝦滑
材料：
白蘑菇 5粒
蝦仁 1包
鹽 1茶匙
胡椒粉 1茶匙
生粉 1茶匙
米酒 1茶匙
油 1湯匙
步驟：
1. 白蘑菇去蒂、切粒、攪碎。
2. 將蝦仁、鹽、胡椒粉、生粉、米酒、油加入至攪拌機內，攪拌均勻，再取出。
3. 將白蘑菇加入至蝦滑，攪拌均勻。
4. 鑊中加入米糠油，加入蝦滑，開中火，煎3分鐘，再煎另一面至金黃熟透。
Pan fried Shrimp Paste and White Button Mushroom
Ingredients:
White button mushroom 5 pcs
Shrimp meat 1 pack
Salt 1 teaspoon
Pepper 1 teaspoon
Cornstarch 1 teaspoon
Rice wine 1 teaspoon
Oil 1 tablespoon
Steps:
1. Remove white button mushroom stem, dice and mince.
2. Put shrimp meat, salt, pepper, cornstarch, rice wine, oil into blender and mix well, then take out.
3. Put white button mushroom into shrimp paste, mix well.
4. Put rice bran oil into the pan, then put in shrimp paste, turn to mid-heat, pan fry for 3 mins, pan fry another side until golden brown and cooked.
