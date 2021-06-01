蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜麻油九層塔炒羊肉 Stir fried Sliced Lamb with Sesame oil and Basil

1小時前

麻油九層塔炒羊肉

材料：

麻油 3湯匙

薑 30克

九層塔 1棵

羊肉 1盒

生抽 2茶匙

老抽 1/2茶匙

糖 2茶匙

紹興酒 2茶匙

油 2茶匙

步驟‌：

1. 將生抽、老抽、糖、紹興酒、油加入至羊肉，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘。

2. 薑去皮、切絲；九層塔取葉。

3. 燒熱麻油，加入薑，炒3分鐘，加入羊肉，炒至全熟，最後加入九層塔，攪拌均勻。

Stir fried Sliced Lamb with Sesame oil and Basil

Ingredients:

Sesame oil 3 tablespoons

Ginger 30g

Basil 1 pc

Sliced lamb 1 box

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Dark soy sauce 1/2 teaspoon

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Shao xing wine 2 teaspoons

Oil 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Put soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine, oil into lamb, mix well and marinate for 20 mins.

2. Peel ginger and shred. Take basil leaves.

3. Heat the sesame oil, put in ginger, stir fry for 3 mins, then put in lamb, stir fry until well done, finally put in basil, mix well.

食譜台灣菜羊肉蔬菜15分鐘以下
