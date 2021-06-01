香煎素鵝配洋葱酸甜汁

材料：

素鵝 300克

洋葱 1個

茄汁 2湯匙

茄膏 1茶匙

白醋 1/2湯匙

糖 3湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 洋葱去皮、切條。

2. 將茄汁、茄膏、白醋、糖、生抽混合，加入水，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入素鵝，煎至金黃色，取出，再切件。

4. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入洋葱，炒2分鐘，加入醬汁，炒至均勻，再加入水，炒至均勻，蓋上蓋，煮4分鐘。

5. 將洋葱醬汁擺上碟，加入素鵝。

Pan fried Vegetarian Goose with Onion and Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients:

Vegetarian goose 300g

Onion 1 pc

Ketchup 2 tablespoons

Tomato paste 1 teaspoon

Vinegar 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 3 tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel onion and cut into strips.

2. Mix ketchup, tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, put in water, mix well as sauce.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in vegetarian goose, pan fry until golden brown, take out, then cut into pieces.

4. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, put in onion and stir fry for 2 mins, put in the sauce and stir fry until mix well, then put in water and stir fry until mix well, cover the lid and cook for 4 mins.

5. Put the onion sauce on the plate, finally put in vegetarian goose.

