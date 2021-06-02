蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜白瓜味噌炒蝦仁 Sauteed white cucumber with shrimps

18分鐘前

白瓜味噌炒蝦仁

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜炸鯖魚 Deep fried mackerels

材料：

白瓜1條

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜炸鯖魚 Deep fried mackerels

蟲草花70克

本菇50克

蝦仁80克

蒜頭1瓣

乾葱1個

葱1條

清湯3湯匙

味噌1湯匙

糖少許

鹽少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

粟粉半茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 蝦仁加鹽，倒水清洗二次，加醃料拌勻。本菇切去底部；白瓜對切，切片。煲滾水，蝦仁汆水，收細火汆水半分鐘。切葱花，蒜頭和乾葱切碎。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜、葱和乾葱，加入白瓜和本菇，加清湯2湯匙，蓋上煮至水分蒸發。

3. 開蓋，灒紹酒，加蟲草花同炒，下味噌和清湯各1湯匙拌炒，加入蝦仁，糖和鹽調味，加粟粉水收汁。

Sauteed white cucumber with shrimps

Ingredients:

White cucumber 1 pc

Cordyceps flowers 70g

Marmoreal mushroom 50g

Shrimp 80g

Garlic 1 clove

Shallot 1 pc

Green onion 1 pc

Chicken broth 3 Tablespoons

Miso paste 1 Tablespoon

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Cornstarch ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Wash shrimp with salt and water for twice. Marinate shrimp with pepper, cornstarch and Shao Xing wine. Cut the base of Marmoreal mushroom. Cut white cucumber in half, slice it. Boil water and blanch shrimp, turn to low heat and cook for 0.5 minute. Shred green onion, garlic and shallot.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic, green onion and shallot. Put in white cucumber, Marmoreal mushroom, and 2 tablespoons of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook until no water.

3. Open the lid, pour in Shao Xing wine. Put in Cordyceps flowers, miso paste and chicken broth, stir fry. Put in shrimp, sugar and salt. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜粵菜蔬菜15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner