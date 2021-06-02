炸鯖魚

材料：

鯖魚柳 2片

麵粉半碗

麵包糠半碗

雜錦香草 1茶匙

蛋1隻

鹽1茶匙

醃料：

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

做法：

1. 打蛋。麵包糠加鹽和香草拌勻。鯖魚抹乾水，切件，加醃料抹勻。排好麵粉、蛋和麵包糠。

2. 鯖魚順序沾上麵粉、蛋和麵包糠，拍走多餘麵包糠。

3. 燒熱油，放入鯖魚件，炸至金黃色及熟，撈起。

Deep fried mackerels

Ingredients:

Mackerel fillets 2 pcs

Flour ½ bowl

Bread crumbs ½ bowl

Mixed herb 1 teaspoon

Egg 1 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Marinade:

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Steps:

1. Beat the egg, mix bread crumbs with salt and herbs. Wipe dry mackerel, and cut mackerel in pieces. Marinate mackerel with salt and pepper. Prepare flour, egg and bread crumbs.

2. Put mackerel on flour, egg and stick with bread crumbs. Pat off excess bread crumbs.

3. Heat the oil, put in mackerel, deep fry until golden brown and cooked, take out.

