炸鯖魚
材料：
鯖魚柳 2片
麵粉半碗
麵包糠半碗
雜錦香草 1茶匙
蛋1隻
鹽1茶匙
醃料：
鹽少許
胡椒粉少許
做法：
1. 打蛋。麵包糠加鹽和香草拌勻。鯖魚抹乾水，切件，加醃料抹勻。排好麵粉、蛋和麵包糠。
2. 鯖魚順序沾上麵粉、蛋和麵包糠，拍走多餘麵包糠。
3. 燒熱油，放入鯖魚件，炸至金黃色及熟，撈起。
Deep fried mackerels
Ingredients:
Mackerel fillets 2 pcs
Flour ½ bowl
Bread crumbs ½ bowl
Mixed herb 1 teaspoon
Egg 1 pc
Salt 1 teaspoon
Marinade:
Salt Little
Pepper Little
Steps:
1. Beat the egg, mix bread crumbs with salt and herbs. Wipe dry mackerel, and cut mackerel in pieces. Marinate mackerel with salt and pepper. Prepare flour, egg and bread crumbs.
2. Put mackerel on flour, egg and stick with bread crumbs. Pat off excess bread crumbs.
3. Heat the oil, put in mackerel, deep fry until golden brown and cooked, take out.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
