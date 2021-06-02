竹輪香葱蛋卷

材料：

蛋 4隻

葱 4條

竹輪 6粒

做法：

1. 用2條葱串起3粒竹輪。打蛋，加醬油和味醂打勻。

2. 鍋中抹上一層油，細火燒熱，倒入半份蛋液煎，待凝固放上竹輪串，捲起蛋。

3. 把蛋卷推至近身一邊，倒入餘下蛋液，再放竹輪串，然後一同捲起蛋卷，取出定型，切件。

Egg roll with chikuwa and green onion

Ingredients:

Egg 4 pcs

Green onion 4 pcs

Chikuwa 6 pcs

Steps:

1. Use green onion to fasten chikuwa. Beat the egg. Put in soy sauce and mirin, stir well.

2. Put a thin layer of oil on pan, turn to low heat. Put in ½ part of egg and put on chikuwa. Roll the egg. Put to the near side.

3. Then put in the rest of egg. Put on another chikuwa roll, then roll the egg together. Take out the egg roll and cut in pieces.

