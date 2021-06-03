大蒜薯蓉忌廉湯

材料：

大蒜1棵

洋葱1/2個

薯仔2-3個

忌廉2湯匙

牛油3-4片

雞湯1湯碗

水1湯碗

海鹽1茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

做法：

1）洋葱切條；大蒜切段；薯仔刨皮和切小塊，備用。

2）燒熱鍋，加入少許油和2片牛油，放入洋葱和大蒜炒香，加入薯仔略炒，再加入雞湯和水。

3）待薯仔煮至腍身，將攪拌器放入鍋中打成蓉，下黑椒和海鹽調味拌勻。

4）最後，加入忌廉和剩餘牛油煮至濃稠，即成。食用時可加入少許忌廉。

Leek and potato creamy soup

Ingredients:

Leek 1 stalk

Onion ½ pc

Potato 2-3 pcs

Cooking cream 2 tablespoons

Butter 3-4 slices

Chick stock 1 bowl

Water 1 bowl

Sea salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Method:

1) Shred onion. Section leek. Peel potatoes and cut into small pieces.

2) Heat the pan. Add little oil and 2 slices of butter. Stir fry onion and leek. Add potatoes and fry. Pour in chicken stock and water.

3) Cook until the potatoes softened. Smash them with a hand blender. Season and m

ix with black pepper and sea salt.

4) Lastly add cream and remaining butter into the soup. Cook until thicken. Serve with some cream.

