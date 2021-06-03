大蒜薯蓉忌廉湯
材料：
大蒜1棵
洋葱1/2個
薯仔2-3個
忌廉2湯匙
牛油3-4片
雞湯1湯碗
水1湯碗
海鹽1茶匙
黑椒1茶匙
做法：
1）洋葱切條；大蒜切段；薯仔刨皮和切小塊，備用。
2）燒熱鍋，加入少許油和2片牛油，放入洋葱和大蒜炒香，加入薯仔略炒，再加入雞湯和水。
3）待薯仔煮至腍身，將攪拌器放入鍋中打成蓉，下黑椒和海鹽調味拌勻。
4）最後，加入忌廉和剩餘牛油煮至濃稠，即成。食用時可加入少許忌廉。
Leek and potato creamy soup
Ingredients:
Leek 1 stalk
Onion ½ pc
Potato 2-3 pcs
Cooking cream 2 tablespoons
Butter 3-4 slices
Chick stock 1 bowl
Water 1 bowl
Sea salt 1 teaspoon
Black pepper 1 teaspoon
Method:
1) Shred onion. Section leek. Peel potatoes and cut into small pieces.
2) Heat the pan. Add little oil and 2 slices of butter. Stir fry onion and leek. Add potatoes and fry. Pour in chicken stock and water.
3) Cook until the potatoes softened. Smash them with a hand blender. Season and m
ix with black pepper and sea salt.
4) Lastly add cream and remaining butter into the soup. Cook until thicken. Serve with some cream.
