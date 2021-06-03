川辣手撕包菜

材料：

椰菜1/2個

辣椒乾1湯匙

青花椒1湯匙

蒜頭3瓣

黃糖2茶匙

海鹽2茶匙

香醋1湯匙

生抽2茶匙

做法：

1）椰菜用手撕成小片，以鹽水浸洗半小時。

2）預備小碗，把蒜頭切片、辣椒乾切碎和青花椒同置碗內。

3）燒熱4湯匙油，加入蒜頭、辣椒乾和青花椒炒香後，加入椰菜一併炒。

4）加入黃糖、海鹽、香醋和生抽拌勻，炒至椰菜軟身，即成。

Spicy Szechuan hand-torn cabbage

Ingredients:

Cabbage ½ pc

Dried red chilli 1 tablespoon

Sichuan green peppercorns 1 tablespoon

Garlic 3 cloves

Brown sugar 2 teaspoons

Sea salt 2 teaspoons

Chinese vinegar 1 tablespoon

Light soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Method:

1) Hand-torn cabbage into small slices, and soak them in salt water for half an hour.

2) Slice garlic, and chop dried red chilli. Put those into a bowl together with green peppercorn.

3) Heat 4 tablespoons of oil, stir fry garlic, dried red chilli and green peppercorn, then add cabbage and keep stir frying.

4) Add brown sugar sea salt, Chinese vinegar and light soy sauce and mix well. Stir fry until cabbage softened.

