粟米忌廉汁燴豬牛漢堡扒

材料：

免治豬肉150克

免治牛肉150克

洋葱1/4個

牛油1片

生油少許

海鹽2茶匙

黑椒2茶匙

汁料：

粟米湯1/2盒

忌廉2-3湯匙

熱水1/2碗

海鹽1茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

粟粉水2茶匙

做法：

1）洋葱切粒，下鍋以生油和牛油炒香，盛起備用。

2）將免治豬肉和免治牛肉放入碗中，加入已炒洋葱、海鹽和黑椒拌勻，再搓成拳頭般大肉丸。

3）燒熱油，放入肉球略煎至微微轉色，用鑊鏟壓成漢堡扒狀，再翻轉另一面煎至金黃色，盛起。

4）同鑊加入粟米湯略炒香，加入熱水、忌廉拌勻，再下海鹽、黑椒調味。

5）把漢堡扒放進粟米汁中燴煮1分鐘，加入粟粉水煮至汁料稠身，即成。

Hamburger steak with creamy corn sauce

Ingredients:

Minced pork 150g

Minced beef 150g

Onion ¼ pc

Butter 1 slice

Oil little

Sea salt 2 teaspoon

Black pepper teaspoon

Sauce:

Creamy corn soup ½ box

Cooking cream 2-3 tablespoon

Hot water ½ bowl

Sea Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Corn starch water 2 teaspoon

Method：

1) Dice Onion, then saute with oil and butter. Take out and set aside.

2) Put minced pork and minced beef into a bowl. Mix them with sauteed onion sea salt and black pepper. Form the meat into a ball shape.

3) Heat oil and pan fry the meat balls until slightly coloured. Flatten the balls into patties with a spatula. Turn and pan fry another side until browned. Set aside.

4) Stir fry the creamy corn soup in the same wok. Pour in hot water and cream. Mix well. Season with sea salt and pepper.

5) Put back the patties and simmer with sauce for 1 minute. Thicken the sauce by adding corn starch water.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！