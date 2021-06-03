香煎加拿大帶子伴黑松露白酒汁

材料：

加拿大帶子8粒

黑松露醬1½湯匙

牛油3片

乾葱1粒

白酒3湯匙

忌廉3湯匙

海鹽1茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

做法：

1）乾葱切碎；帶子用廚紙印乾水分，加入少許海鹽和黑椒調味。

2）燒熱少許油和1片牛油，下乾葱炒至軟身，加入白酒煮至酒精揮發後，加入忌廉和剩餘牛油拌勻並煮至濃稠，下海鹽和黑椒調味，熄火。

3）加入黑松露醬拌勻，並用碟盛起。

4）燒熱油，放入帶子煎至兩面金黃，取出並伴上黑松露白酒汁同吃。

Pan fried Canadian scallop with black truffle white wine sauce

Ingredients:

Canadian scallop 8 pcs

Black truffle paste 1 ½ tablespoon

Butter 3 slices

Shallot 1 pc

White wine 3 tablespoons

Cooking cream 3 tablespoons

Sea salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Method:

1) Finely chop shallot. Drain scallops with kitchen paper. Then season with little sea salt and black pepper.

2) Heat some oil and 1 slice of butter, and stir fry shallot until softened. Pour in white wine and cook until all alcohol evaporated. Then add cream and remaining butter, mix well until thicken. Season with sea salt and black pepper. Turn off heat.

3) Add black truffle paste and mix thoroughly. Place them on a plate.

4) Heat oil and pan fry the scallops until browned on both sides. Serve with black truffle white wine sauce.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！