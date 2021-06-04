手撕椰菜炒帶子

材料：

椰菜200克

帶子120克

甘筍半條

葱2條

辣椒1條

蒜頭2瓣

鮑魚汁1茶匙

糖少許

粟粉水少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

粟粉半茶匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 甘筍削皮，刨絲，切葱花。蒜頭切碎。帶子加胡椒粉、粟粉和麻油略醃。

2. 剝出大椰菜葉，手撕成小塊。水滾收細火，帶子汆水。燒熱油，爆香甘筍，加入蒜頭和椰菜，加水蓋上煮1分鐘。

3. 開蓋，翻炒椰菜，加入帶子，下鮑魚汁和糖，蓋上再煮2分鐘。粟粉水收汁，加葱花。

Sauteed scallops with cabbage in abalone sauce

Ingredients:

Cabbage 200g

Scallop 120g

Carrot 1/2 pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Chili 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Abalone sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1/2 teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Peel carrot and shred it with grater. Shred green onion and garlic. Marinate scallop with pepper, cornstarch and sesame oil.

2. Tear cabbage leaves and then tear in small pieces. Turn boiling water in low heat, blanch scallop. Heat the oil, stir fry carrot, garlic and cabbage. Cover the lid and cook for 1 minute.

3. Open the lid, stir fry cabbage and scallop. Put in abalone sauce and sugar. Cover the lid and cook in 2 minutes. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in green onion.

