子薑炒牛肉

材料：

子薑150克

牛肉片150克

辣椒1隻

蒜頭2瓣

葱2條

調味：

鮑魚汁1湯匙

老抽半茶匙

粟粉水少許

紹酒少許

糖少許

醃料：

糖少許

粟粉2茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

麻油少許

做法：

1. 蒜頭切碎，辣椒切絲，切葱花。子薑刮皮，切片。牛肉加醃料略醃。

2. 燒熱油，爆香蒜頭，加入牛肉拌炒。加紹酒炒香。下鮑汁和老抽，再加水1湯匙拌炒。

3. 加入子薑和糖，加辣椒和葱，加紹酒炒勻，粟粉水收汁。

Sauteed young ginger with beef

Ingredients:

Young ginger 150g

Beef slice 150g

Chili 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Green onion 2 pcs

Seasoning:

Abalone sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1/2 teaspoon

Cornstarch water Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Sugar Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Shred garlic and green onion. Cut chili in strips. Peel young ginger and slice it. Marinate beef with marinade.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and beef. Put in Shao Xing wine, abalone sauce, dark soy sauce and 1 Tablespoon of water.

3. Stir fry with young ginger. Then put in sugar, chili, green onion and Shao Xing wine. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！