三餸一湯｜酥炸金菇 Deep fried enoki mushrooms

1小時前

酥炸金菇

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜手撕椰菜炒帶子 Sauteed scallops with cabbage in abalone sauce

材料：

金菇1包

天婦羅粉100克

蒜鹽1茶匙

甜椒粉半茶匙

雜錦香草1茶匙

椒鹽半茶匙

做法：

1. 天婦羅粉加入香草，再加椒鹽、甜椒粉和蒜鹽拌勻，加水45毫升拌勻。

2. 金菇切底部，分成小份，拌入粉漿中。

3. 燒熱油，放入金菇束，每份要留有距離，中大火煎炸金菇，反轉煎另一面，盛起上碟，撒蒜鹽和椒鹽。

Deep fried enoki mushrooms

Ingredients:

Enoki mushroom 1 pack

Tempura batter mix 100g

Garlic salt 1 teaspoon

Paprika powder 1/2 teaspoon

Mixed herbs 1 teaspoon

Pepper salt 1/2 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Put herbs into tempura batter mix. Then put in pepper salt, paprika, garlic salt and mix well. Put in 45ml of water.

2. Cut the base of enoki mushroom. Separate the mushroom into small pieces and mix with batter.

3. Heat the oil, put in enoki mushroom. Keep the distance between each enoki mushrooms. Pan fry it with mid-high heat, turn to another side. Take out, put on a little garlic salt and pepper salt.

