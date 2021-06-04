蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜蓮藕排骨湯 Lotus root and spareribs soup

1小時前

蓮藕排骨湯

材料：

蓮藕200克

排骨350克

甘筍半條

粟米1條

薑2片

水3公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 排骨冷水汆水。蓮藕削皮，對切，再切厚片。甘筍削皮，滾刀切塊。粟米切段。

2. 煲滾水3公升，加入全部材料，蓋上收中細火煲1.5小時。加鹽。

Lotus root and spareribs soup

Ingredients:

Lotus root 200g

Spareribs 350g

Carrot 1/2 pc

Sweet corn 1pc

Ginger 2 slices

Water 3L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Blanch spareribs in cold water. Peel lotus root, cut it in half and slice in thick pieces. Peel carrot and cut it into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in sections.

2. Boil 3L of water, then put in all ingredients. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 1.5 hours. Put in salt.

