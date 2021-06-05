胡椒豬肚老鴿煲湯

材料：

豬肚 1個

老鴿 1隻

瘦肉 6-8両

湯骨 6両

雞腳 6-8隻

雞件 4両

白胡椒 3錢

鹽 適量

生粉 適量

做法：

1. 老鴿先汆水，撈起後，檢查一下有沒有細毛，如有就把毛拔掉。

2. 以鹽及生粉把豬肚內外洗刷乾淨，直至裏外都沒有尿餲異味。將老鴿塞入豬肚內，然後汆水。取出豬肚後，把肥膏及帶黃色的雜質剪掉。

3. 雞肉去掉雞皮，然後連同瘦肉、湯骨及雞腳一起汆水，汆出血污，然後撈起，沖洗乾淨。

4. 白鑊加入胡椒粒，用中火烘香，用筷子撥動胡椒，烘至聽到噼里啪啦的聲音，即可盛起。

5. 煲滾水，放入烘過的胡椒粒，然後把豬肚、瘦肉、湯骨、雞肉及雞腳全放進水裏，蓋上蓋，大火煲滾，然後轉中火煲一小時四十五分鐘至兩小時。最後加少許鹽調味後即可享用。

Pork Stomach and Pigeon Soup with White Pepper

Ingredients:

Pork stomach 1 pc

Old pigeon 1 pc

Lean pork 6-8 taels

Pork bone 6 taels

Chicken feet 6-8 pcs

Chicken (chopped into pieces) 4 taels

White peppercorn 3 maces

Salt some

Corn starch some

Method:

1. Blanch old pigeon, drain, check if there is any fine hair on skin, pluck them out if there is any.

2. Scrub both inside and outside of pork stomach with salt and corn starch, until all the bad odour is removed. Stuff the pork stomach with the pigeon, then blanch, drain, trim the fat and yellowish lining with scissors.

3. Skin the chopped chicken, then blanch together with the lean pork, pork bone and chicken feet to remove the scum, then drain and rinse.

4. Dry roast white peppercorns in a wok, keep stirring with chopsticks, roast them until you hear a crackling sound, transfer to a bowl.

5. Boil a pot of water, tip the roasted white peppercorns, then add the pork stomach, lean pork, pork bone, chopped chicken and chicken feet, cover the lid, turn to high heat and bring to a boil, then turn to medium heat and boil for 1 hr 45 min to 2 hrs. Season with salt and serve.

