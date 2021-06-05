鮮花椒蒸筍殼魚

材料：

筍殼魚 1條（約一斤六両）

鮮花椒 適量

花椒 少許

花椒油 適量

葱粒 適量

油 適量

鹽 少許

蒸魚豉油：

生抽 適量

清水 適量（1/3生抽的份量）

糖 少許

做法：

1. 筍殼魚從魚背切下開邊，把魚鰓、魚腸及內臟清除，用毛巾索乾水分，在魚中間脊骨斬兩刀，讓蒸時不會弓身，然後在魚肉上抹少許鹽。

2. 筍殼魚放到碟上，隔水蒸四分鐘，然後取出。

3. 葱粒加到油裏爆香，然後放到魚肉上，接着把鮮花椒、花椒及花椒油煮熱，再灒到魚肉上。

4. 接着把蒸魚豉油材料拌勻煮熱，沿着魚邊倒下豉油，即可享用。

Steamed Four-Eyed Sleeper with Fresh Sichuan peppercorn

Ingredients:

Four-eyed sleeper 1 pc (around 1 catty and 6 taels in weight)

Fresh Sichuan peppercorn some

Sichuan peppercorn little

Sichuan peppercorn oil some

Chopped scallion some

Oil some

Salt little

Seasoned soy sauce for steamed fish:

Soy sauce some

Water some (1/3 of the amount of soy sauce)

Sugar little

Method:

1. Butterfly the four-eyed sleeper from its back, remove the gills, intestines and innards, blot dry with a towel, then snap its backbone into two with a cleaver so it won’t curl up when steamed, rub a little salt over the fish.

2. Place the four-eyed sleeper on a plate, steam four minutes, remove from the wok.

3. Heat wok, drizzle oil, sauté chopped scallion until fragrant, then place over the fish, cook fresh Sichuan peppercorn, Sichuan peppercorn and Sichuan peppercorn oil, pour over the fish.

4. Mix and heat the ingredients for seasoned soy sauce, pour it around the fish, serve.

