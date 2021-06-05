鮮花椒杭椒炒牛柳粒

材料：

牛柳 6両

杭椒 約20條

鮮花椒 適量

葱段 適量

紅椒 1條（切片）

蠔油 少許

生抽 少許

糖 少許

生粉水 少許

花椒油 少許

蒜茸 適量

牛柳粒醃料：

美極 或 生抽 少許

糖 少許

做法：

1. 牛柳切粒，加入美極、糖稍為醃味。每隻杭椒切半去瓤，備用。

2. 燒熱鑊下少許油，放牛柳粒煎至表面轉色，約四五成熟，盛起備用。

3. 同一隻鑊開中火爆香蒜茸，加入葱段炒香，再加杭椒，轉猛火炒，炒至杭椒上色，灒少許水進去。

4. 加入蠔油、生抽及糖調味，加入辣椒和牛柳粒炒香，下鮮花椒炒一會，加少許生粉水收稠。

5. 熄火，再加花椒油炒勻即可上碟。

Sautéed Beef Tenderloin with Fresh Sichuan Peppercorn and Hot Green Pepper

Ingredients:

Beef tenderloin 6 taels

Hot green pepper 20 pcs

Fresh Sichuan peppercorn some

Scallion some, cut into sections

Red chilli pepper 1 pc, sliced

Oyster sauce little

Soy sauce little

Sugar little

Corn starch and water mixture little

Sichuan peppercorn oil little

Minced garlic some

Marinade for tenderloin:

Maggi sauce or soy sauce little

Sugar little

Method:

1. Dice beef tenderloin into cubes, marinate with Maggi sauce and sugar. Half and pith the hot green peppers, set aside.

2. Heat wok, drizzle oil, brown the tenderloin cubes to medium, set aside.

3. In the same wok, sauté minced garlic, add scallion, sauté until fragrant, then add hot green peppers, turn to high heat, sauté until the hot green pepper brown, drizzle water.

4. Season with oyster sauce, soy sauce and sugar, add red chilli pepper and tenderloin cubes, then stir in fresh Sichuan peppercorn, sauté for a while, thicken the sauce with corn starch and water mixture.

5. Turn off the heat, drizzle flower pepper oil, serve.

