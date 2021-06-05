家鄉釀節瓜

材料：

節瓜 2條

半肥瘦豬肉碎 6両

瑤柱 1粒

冬菇 適量（分別切粒及切片）

金針 適量

雲耳 適量

蟲草花 適量

大頭菜 1-2湯匙

葱段 少許

蒜茸 少許

乾葱茸 少許

柱侯醬 2茶匙

蠔油 4-5茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

糖 少許

生粉水 適量

紅棗 適量（去核切片）

豬肉醃料：

鹽 少許

糖 少許

生抽 少許

豆粉 少許

做法：

1. 金針、雲耳、蟲草花、冬菇先浸水至軟身，然後把硬椗撕掉，清洗砂石，然後汆水，瀝乾備用。

2. 瑤柱浸水，然後蒸40-45分鐘，再撕碎；大頭菜浸水，然後切粒。原條節瓜刨外皮，挖空中間。

3. 半肥瘦豬肉碎，加入冬菇粒、鹽、生抽、糖及豆粉拌勻，然後放入瑤柱絲，用手把它搓勻。

4. 用手蓋着節瓜底部，而另一端則釀入豬肉餡，直至填滿為止。

5. 燒熱鑊，加少許油，先放入節瓜煎香表面，然後豎起煎封兩邊有肉的位置，接着盛起節瓜。

6. 原鑊加入蒜茸及乾葱茸，慢火爆香，然後加入柱侯醬炒勻，加入清水或雞湯，接着加入蠔油、生抽、糖及大頭菜調味。

7. 節瓜回鑊，水量約浸着一半節瓜即可，加入切片紅棗，煮滾後蓋上蓋炆。

8. 炆約15分鐘，加入金針、雲耳、冬菇片及蟲草花，翻動一下節瓜，蓋上蓋再炆15分鐘至節瓜腍身。

9. 把所有材料上碟，鑊裏的汁加入少許生粉水，慢火煮成玻璃芡，再淋到節瓜上，最後撒上葱段即可。

Stuffed Hairy Gourd with Minced Pork

Ingredients:

Hairy gourd 2 pcs

Minced pork (with 50% fat) 6 taels

Dried scallop 1 pc

Dried shiitake mushroom some (partly diced and partly sliced)

Dried lily bud some

Cloud ear mushroom some

Cordycep flower some

Kohlrabi 1-2 tbsp

Scallion little, cut into sections

Minced garlic little

Minced shallot little

Chu hou sauce 2 tsp

Oyster sauce 4-5 tsp

Soy sauce 1 tsp

Sugar little

Corn starch and water mixture some

Red date some, pitted and sliced

Marinade for pork:

Salt little

Sugar little

Soy sauce little

Soybean meal little

Method:

1. Soak dried lily buds, cloud ear mushrooms, cordycep flowers and dried shiitake mushrooms until softened, then remove the stems, rinse off the sand and dirt, blanch and drain, set aside.

2. Soak dried scallop, then steam 40-45 mins, tear into shreds with hands; soak kohlrabi, then dice. Peel and pith hairy gourds.

3. Add diced shiitake mushroom, salt, soy sauce, sugar and soybean meal into minced pork, mix well, then add dried scallop shreds, mix well with hand.

4. Seal the bottom of the hairy gourds with one hand, stuff pork fillings into the top until fully filled.

5. Heat wok, drizzle oil, brown the hairy gourds, then sear the top and bottom parts with pork filling, transfer to a plate.

6. In the same wok, sauté minced garlic and shallot until fragrant, then mix in Chu Hou sauce, add water or chicken broth, season with oyster sauce, soy sauce, sugar and kohlrabi.

7. Return the hairy gourds into the wok, add water until it covers half of the gourds, add red date slices, bring to a boil, then cover the lid.

8. Braise for 15 mins, add dried lily buds, cloud ear mushrooms, shiitake mushroom slices and cordycep flowers, gently stir the hairy gourds, cover the lid and braise for another 15 mins until the hairy gourds softened.

9. Transfer all ingredients to a plate, add a little corn starch and water mixture into the remaining liquid in the wok, stir under low heat to make a clear sauce, pour over the hairy gourds, garnish with scallion and serve.

