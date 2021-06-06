三色椒茄汁蝦碌

材料：

大蝦 6隻

迷你三色椒 各 1-2件

蒜頭 2瓣

乾葱 1粒

汁料：

茄汁 3湯匙

黃糖 1湯匙

魚露 1茶匙

喼汁 1茶匙

水 1湯匙

粟粉 1茶匙

做法：

1. 三色椒去蒂、去籽並切塊；蒜頭剁茸；乾葱切碎。

2. 大蝦去頭和腳，剪開蝦背取出蝦腸，洗淨及瀝乾。

3. 將所有汁料拌勻備用。

4. 燒熱5湯匙生油，放進大蝦半煎炸至金黃色，盛起備用。

5. 燒熱鑊加入少許油，略炒三色椒，盛起。

6. 同鑊爆香蒜茸和乾葱，把大蝦回鑊，加入汁料和三色椒兜勻，煮滾即成。

Prawns and bell peppers in tomato sauce

Ingredients:

Prawn 6 pcs

Mini trio-colour bell pepper 1-2 pcs (each colour)

Garlic 2 cloves

Shallot 1 pc

Sauce:

Tomato sauce 3 tablespoons

Brown sugar 1 tablespoon

Fish sauce 1 teaspoon

Worcestershire sauce 1 teaspoon

Water 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Method：

1. Remove the top and seeds of bell peppers and cut into pieces. Mince garlic. Chop shallot.

2. Remove heads and legs of the prawns. Cut prawns’ back and devein, then clean and drain.

3. Mix all sauce ingredients together and set aside.

4. Heat 5 tablespoons of oil. Shallow fry the prawns until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.

5. Heat some oil. Stir fry the bell peppers and remove from heat.

6. Fry minced garlic and shallot in the same wok. Put prawns back in the wok. Add sauce and bell peppers then stir fry. It is done once it bring to boil.

