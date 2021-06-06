惹味葱油蒸滑蛋

材料：

雞蛋 3隻（約125毫升）

水 約190毫升（水與雞蛋比例為1.5:1）

蝦米 1湯匙

木耳榨菜 2茶匙

乾葱 2粒

葱 1條

鹽 少許

胡椒粉 少許

汁料：

生抽 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

黃糖 2茶匙

水 1湯匙

做法：

1. 蝦米略浸水10分鐘，盛起，瀝乾和切粒。

2. 木耳榨菜切粒；乾葱切片；葱切粒。

3. 將所有汁料拌勻。

4. 雞蛋打勻，加入鹽和胡椒粉調味，加水拌勻，過篩隔去泡沫，置於碟上，蓋上保鮮紙；燒開水，滾水放入蛋液，隔水蒸5分鐘後取出。

5. 燒熱油，炒香蝦米，加入木耳榨菜同炒，盛起。

6. 同鑊燒熱油，加入乾葱炒至金黃色，連油一同盛起。

7. 將蝦米和木耳榨菜置於蒸蛋表面，淋上乾葱油和灑上葱花，最後淋上汁料，即成。

Heavenly Chinese steamed egg custard

Ingredients:

Egg 3 pcs (around 125ml)

Water around 190ml (Water and egg ratio 1.5 : 1)

Dried shrimp 1 tablespoon

Mustard tuber with black fungus 2 teaspoons

Shallot 2 pcs

Spring onion 1 stalk

Salt pinch

Pepper pinch

Sauce:

Light soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Brown sugar 2 teaspoons

Water 1 tablespoon

Method：

1. Soak dried shrimp in water for 10 mins. Remove from water, then drain and dice.

2. Dice the mustard tuber and black fungus. Slice shallot. Dice spring onion.

3. Mix all sauce ingredients together.

4. Whisk the eggs, season with salt and pepper. Add water and mix well. Pour egg mixture through a strainer in order to remove the bubbles. Place the egg mixture on a plate and cover with cling film. Then steam the egg for 5 mins after the water boiled.

5. Heat oil. Stir fry the dried shrimp. Add mustard tuber and black fungus then keep frying. Place them in container.

6. Heat oil in the same wok. Stir fry shallot until golden brown. Place it in container together with oil.

7. Put dried shrimp, mustard tuber and black fungus on top of the steamed egg. Pour over shallot oil and sprinkle with spring onion. Finally pour over the sauce then serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！