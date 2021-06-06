羊肚菌猴頭菇雞湯

材料：

羊肚菌 10-13粒

猴頭菇 2-3個

姬松茸 3両

老雞 1/2隻

豬𦟌 1件

淮山 3両

蜜棗2粒

做法：

1. 羊肚菌浸水1小時，洗淨，備用。

2. 猴頭菇用暖水浸1小時，擠出多餘水分；姬松茸浸軟，擠出多餘水分，備用。

3. 淮山洗淨；老雞和豬𦟌洗淨。

4. 分別將豬𦟌和老雞氽水，凍水放入，汆水後盛起，沖淨。

5. 燒開水，水滾放入所有材料，轉小火，蓋上，煲2.5小時，下鹽調味即成。

Chicken soup with Morel mushrooms and Monkey head mushroom

Ingredients:

Morel mushroom 10-13 pcs

Monkey head mushroom 2-3 pcs

Blaze mushroom 113g

Old hen ½ pc

Pork shank 1pc

Chinese Yam 113g

Dried sweet date 2 pcs

Method：

1. Soak morel mushrooms in water for 1 hour, rinse it and set aside.

2. Soak monkey head mushroom in warm water for 1 hour, then squeeze out excessive water. Soak blaze mushroom in water to soften, then squeeze out excessive water.

3. Rinse the yam. Clean old hen and pork shank.

4. Blanch pork shank and old hen separately. Add in while the water is cool. Remove from water after blanching then rinse thoroughly.

5. Boil water, then add in all ingredients. Turn to low heat and boil for 2.5 hour with the lid on. Season with a pinch of salt and serve.

