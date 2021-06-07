魯肉飯

材料：

豬腩肉條1磅

紅葱頭3粒

蒜茸2湯匙

薑片3片

葱段適量

冰糖30克

滷水包1包

雞蛋1隻

葱花適量

醃製蘿蔔片4片

白飯2碗

調味：

台灣醬油40毫升

蠔油1湯匙

米酒30毫升

水250毫升

白胡椒粉少許

做法：

1. 水滾，放入葱段和薑片，放入豬腩肉條，煲煮15分鐘，瀝乾水分，盛起，冷卻後切小件。

2. 紅葱頭放入電動攪拌器，磨成小粒。滷水材料放入茶包內。

3. 水滾，放入雞蛋，加蓋煲煮6分鐘，盛起冷卻，剝殼。

4. 下油油滾，放入豬腩肉粒，煎至金黃色，放入冰糖粒，煮至融化，炒勻至焦糖色，盛起。

5. 放入蒜粒及紅葱頭粒，炒勻。放入豬腩肉，炒勻。倒入調味汁所有材料，煮滾。放入滷水包，加蓋小火燉煮20-30分鐘至醬汁變濃稠。

6. 取出滷水包，雞蛋放入魯肉汁略為上色。

7. 白飯放上魯肉和醬汁。雞蛋切半，放在魯肉飯上，加上醃製蘿蔔片，撒上葱花裝飾，即成。

Taiwanese Braised Pork Rice

Ingredients:

Pork Belly 1 pound

Shallot 3 pcs

Minced garlic 2 tbsp

Ginger slices 3 pcs

Spring onion sections some

Rock sugar 30g

Marinated spices 1 pack

Egg 1 pc

Chopped spring onion some

Pickled radish 4 pcs

Rice 2 bowls

Seasonings:

Taiwanese soy sauce 40ml

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Rice wine 30ml

Water 250ml

Ground white pepper little

Steps:

1. Bring water to boil. Add spring onion sections and ginger slices. Add the pork belly and cook for 15 minutes. Drain and dish up. Cool down and cut into small pieces.

2. Add the shallot into the electric blender. Blend and mince. Put the marinated spices into tea bag.

3. Bring water to boil. Add the egg, cover with lid and cook for 6 minutes. Dish up and put the egg into the cold water. Unshell the egg.

4. Heat oil to boil. Add the pork belly. Pan fry until it turns into golden color. Add rock sugar and cook to melt. Stir fry until it changes to caramel color. Dish up.

5. Add the minced garlic and shallot. Stir well. Add the pork belly and stir well. Add seasoning sauce ingredients and cook to boil. Add the marinated spices pack. Cover with lid. Stew for 20-30 minutes in low heat until the sauce is turning thicken.

6. Take out the marinated spices pack. Put the egg into the sauce for coloring.

7. Add the braised pork belly and sauce on top of rice. Cut the egg into half. Put the egg on top of the braised pork belly. Add pickled radish. Garnish with chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.

