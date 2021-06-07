台灣麻油雞

材料：

新鮮全雞(切件)1隻

薑片10片

杞子1湯匙

米酒280毫升

黑芝麻油70毫升

做法：

1. 杞子放在水中，浸至軟身。

2. 放入黑麻油及薑片，小火煮滾，爆香薑片。放入雞件，轉大火，煎至雞肉轉色。

3. 倒入米酒，轉小火，點火，讓酒精慢慢蒸發。加蓋燉煮30分鐘，放入杞子，淋上1湯匙的黑麻油，上碟即成。

Taiwanese Sesame Oil Chicken

Ingredients:

Fresh whole chicken (diced) 1 pc

Ginger slices 10 pcs

Goji berry 1 tbsp

Rice wine 280ml

Black sesame oil 70ml

Steps:

1. Put the goji berry into water. Soak until softened.

2. Add the black sesame oil and ginger slices. Cook to boil in low heat. Sauté the ginger slices until fragrant. Add the chicken and turn to high heat. Pan fry the chicken until color changed.

3. Add rice wine and change to low heat. Light up the fire and the alcohol evaporates slowly. Cover the lid and stew for 30 minutes. Add the goji berry and sprinkle with 1 tbsp of black sesame oil. Dish up and ready to serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多（立即下載體驗）

-----------------------------

著名酒評家畢明推介，日本清酒特選套裝（一套四支包送貨），產量珍稀，數量有限，6月8日中午12點開賣，立即按此搶購！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！