肉燥青菜

材料：

免治豬肉 300克

白菜仔半斤

紅葱頭5粒

蒜頭1整顆

冰糖30克

調味料：

台灣醬油2湯匙

老抽半湯匙

紹興酒2湯匙

白胡椒粉少許

水150毫升

做法：

1. 紅葱頭放入電動攪拌器，磨成小粒。

2. 下油油滾，放入蒜粒及紅葱頭粒，爆香。放入免治豬肉，炒勻至豬肉熟透。

3. 放入調味料所有材料，炒勻，放入冰糖，中火煮滾，加蓋燉煮約20分鐘。

4. 水滾，加少量的鹽，放入白菜仔，灼煮4分鐘，瀝乾水分盛起，放在碟上。淋上肉燥醬汁，完成。

Vegetable with Minced Pork

Ingredients:

Minced pork 300g

Pak choy 300g

Shallot 5 pcs

Garlic 1 whole pc

Rock sugar 30g

Seasonings:

Taiwanese soy sauce 2 tbsp

Dark soy sauce ½ tbsp

Shaoxing wine 2 tbsp

Ground white pepper little

Water 150ml

Steps:

1. Add the shallot into the electric blender. Blend and mince.

2. Heat oil to boil. Add the minced garlic and shallot. Stir fry until fragrant. Add the minced pork and stir fry until cooked.

3. Add all seasoning ingredients and stir well. Add rock sugar. Cook to boil in medium heat. Cover with lid and stew for 20 minutes.

4. Heat water to boil. Add little salt. Add the pak choy and cook for 4 minutes. Drain and dish up. Place the pak choy on plate. Add the minced pork and sauce on top. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

