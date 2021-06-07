蛤蜊湯
材料：
沙白 半斤
薑 適量
葱 適量
鹽 適量
做法：
1. 葱切葱花。薑切絲。
2. 水滾，加入薑絲，放入沙白，煲煮2-3分鐘至開口。
3. 撒鹽調味，盛起，葱花裝飾，即成。
Clam Soup
Ingredients:
Clam 300g
Ginger some
Spring onion some
Salt little
Steps:
1. Chop the spring onion. Shred the ginger.
2. Bring water to boil. Add the ginger shreds and the clams. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the clams are open.
3. Season with salt. Dish up and garnish with chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.
