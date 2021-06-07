蛤蜊湯

材料：

沙白 半斤

薑 適量

葱 適量

鹽 適量

做法：

1. 葱切葱花。薑切絲。

2. 水滾，加入薑絲，放入沙白，煲煮2-3分鐘至開口。

3. 撒鹽調味，盛起，葱花裝飾，即成。

Clam Soup

Ingredients:

Clam 300g

Ginger some

Spring onion some

Salt little

Steps:

1. Chop the spring onion. Shred the ginger.

2. Bring water to boil. Add the ginger shreds and the clams. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the clams are open.

3. Season with salt. Dish up and garnish with chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.

