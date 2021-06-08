老鼠耳炒鮮鴨蛋

材料：

老鼠耳 1-2両

新鮮鴨蛋 3隻

紹興酒 1湯匙

葱 1條

海鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

做法：

1） 老鼠耳以水浸軟；葱切粒。

2） 鴨蛋加入葱花、海鹽、胡椒粉和麻油調味打勻。

3） 燒開水，放入老鼠耳和紹興酒氽水1分鐘，撈起。

4） 燒熱油，下老鼠耳略炒，加入蛋液炒至凝固即成。

Fried duck egg with small black fungus

Ingredients:

Small black fungus 38-76g

Fresh duck egg 3 pcs

Shaoxing wine 1 tablespoon

Spring onion 1 stalk

Sea salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Method:

1) Soak small black fungus in water to soften. Dice spring onion.

2) Whisk the duck eggs. Season with sea salt pepper and sesame oil, then add spring onion.

3) Bring water to boil. Blanch black fungus with Shaoxing wine for 1 min, then remove from water.

4) Heat oil, and stir fry black fungus. Pour in the egg mixture and fry until set.

-----------------------------

