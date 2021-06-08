指毛桃淮山栗子素湯

材料：

五指毛桃1紥

栗子15粒

粟米1條

淮山3両

百合3両

無花果2粒

眉豆3両

蜜棗2粒

做法：

1) 五指毛桃以水浸15分鐘。

2) 分別將淮山、百合和眉豆洗淨。

3) 燒開水，加入栗子略煲，盛起，去皮。

4) 粟米切段，備用。

5) 燒開水，放入所有材料，轉小火，蓋上蓋煲1.5小時，下鹽調味即成。

Hairy fig root soup with Chinese yam and chestnut

Ingredients:

Hairy fig root 1 bunch

Chestnut 15 pcs

Corn 1 pc

Chinese Yam 113g

Lily bulb 113g

Dried fig 2 pcs

Black eyed pea 113g

Dried sweet date 2 pcs

Method：

1) Soak hairy fig root in water for 15 mins.

2) Rinse the Chinese yam, lily bulb and black eyed pea separately.

3) Bring water to boil. Add chestnut and boil for a while, then take out and peel off skin.

4) Chunk the corn and set aside.

5) Bring water to boil. Add all ingredients then turn to low heat. Boil for 1.5 hour with a lid on. Season with salt when serve.

