薯香午餐肉脆條

材料：

午餐肉 1罐

原味薯片1包（約55g）

麵粉1碗

雞蛋1隻

做法：

1） 午餐肉切粗條；薯片放入保鮮袋搗碎，置於碗上；雞蛋打勻。

2） 逐一將午餐肉沾上麵粉，再沾蛋液，最後沾滿薯片碎，備用。

3） 燒大鍋油至200度，放進午餐肉條炸至金黃；取出即成。

Crispy luncheon meat fries

Ingredients:

Luncheon meat 1 can

Original chips 1 pack (around 55g)

Flour 1 bowl

Egg 1 pc

Method：

1) Cut luncheon meat into thick strips. Put chips into a zip bag and crush into fine crumbs, then place it in a bowl. Whisk the egg.

2) Powder the luncheon meat with flour one by one. Then dip in egg batter, followed by wrap with chips crumb. Set aside.

3) Heat a pot of oil to 200°C. Deep fry the luncheon meat until golden brown. Remove from heat and serve.

