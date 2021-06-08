薯香午餐肉脆條
材料：
午餐肉 1罐
原味薯片1包（約55g）
麵粉1碗
雞蛋1隻
做法：
1） 午餐肉切粗條；薯片放入保鮮袋搗碎，置於碗上；雞蛋打勻。
2） 逐一將午餐肉沾上麵粉，再沾蛋液，最後沾滿薯片碎，備用。
3） 燒大鍋油至200度，放進午餐肉條炸至金黃；取出即成。
Crispy luncheon meat fries
Ingredients:
Luncheon meat 1 can
Original chips 1 pack (around 55g)
Flour 1 bowl
Egg 1 pc
Method：
1) Cut luncheon meat into thick strips. Put chips into a zip bag and crush into fine crumbs, then place it in a bowl. Whisk the egg.
2) Powder the luncheon meat with flour one by one. Then dip in egg batter, followed by wrap with chips crumb. Set aside.
3) Heat a pot of oil to 200°C. Deep fry the luncheon meat until golden brown. Remove from heat and serve.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！