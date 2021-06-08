蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
最Hit
要聞港聞
兩岸國際
娛樂
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜薯香午餐肉脆條 Crispy luncheon meat fries

1小時前

薯香午餐肉脆條

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 老鼠耳炒鮮鴨蛋 薯香午餐肉脆條 蒜香豆豉鯪魚炒西蘭花苗 五指毛桃淮山栗子素湯

材料：

午餐肉 1罐

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 老鼠耳炒鮮鴨蛋 薯香午餐肉脆條 蒜香豆豉鯪魚炒西蘭花苗 五指毛桃淮山栗子素湯

原味薯片1包（約55g）

麵粉1碗

雞蛋1隻

做法：

1） 午餐肉切粗條；薯片放入保鮮袋搗碎，置於碗上；雞蛋打勻。

2） 逐一將午餐肉沾上麵粉，再沾蛋液，最後沾滿薯片碎，備用。

3） 燒大鍋油至200度，放進午餐肉條炸至金黃；取出即成。

Crispy luncheon meat fries

Ingredients:

Luncheon meat 1 can

Original chips 1 pack (around 55g)

Flour 1 bowl

Egg 1 pc

Method：

1) Cut luncheon meat into thick strips. Put chips into a zip bag and crush into fine crumbs, then place it in a bowl. Whisk the egg.

2) Powder the luncheon meat with flour one by one. Then dip in egg batter, followed by wrap with chips crumb. Set aside.

3) Heat a pot of oil to 200°C. Deep fry the luncheon meat until golden brown. Remove from heat and serve.

-----------------------------

蘋果App大升級 更簡潔更就手！了解更多立即下載體驗

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

食譜粵菜港式豬肉15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner