鮮菇豆腐燴粉絲
材料：
鮮冬菇 8粒
真姬菇 1包
豆腐 1盒
粉絲 1包
薑 30克
沙茶醬 1湯匙
蠔油 1湯匙
糖 1/2湯匙
生抽 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 粉絲浸熱水；鮮冬菇去蒂、切粒；真姬菇切走根部、撕開。
2. 豆腐切件；薑去皮、切絲。
3. 將沙茶醬、生抽、糖混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。
4. 燒熱油，加入豆腐，煎至金黃色，取出。
5. 加入薑，炒2分鐘，再加入鮮冬菇、真姬菇，炒3分鐘。
6. 加入水、醬汁，攪拌均勻。
7. 加入豆腐、粉絲，蓋上蓋，煮8分鐘，最後加入蠔油，攪拌均勻。
Braised Vermicelli with Fresh Mushroom and Tofu
Ingredients:
Fresh shiitake mushroom 8 pcs
Marmoreal mushroom 1 pack
Tofu 1 box
Vermicelli 1 pack
Ginger 30g
Satay sauce 1 tablespoon
Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon
Sugar 1/2 tablespoon
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Soak vermicelli with hot water. Remove fresh shiitake mushroom stem and dice, Cut marmoreal mushroom root and rip.
2. Cut tofu into pieces. Peel ginger and shred.
3. Mix satay sauce, soy sauce, sugar, mix well as sauce.
4. Heat the oil, put in tofu and pan fry until golden brown and take out.
5. Put in ginger and stir fry for 2 mins, then put in fresh shiitake mushroom, marmoreal mushroom, stir fry for 3 mins.
6. Put in water and the sauce, mix well.
7. Put in tofu and vermicelli, cover the lid and cook for 8 mins, finally put in oyster sauce and mix well.
