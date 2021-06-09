雙椒炒牛肉

材料：

紅椒 1/2個

綠椒 1/2個

牛肉 300克

生抽 1/2湯匙

糖 1湯匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

生粉 1湯匙

鹽 少許

油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 紅椒、綠椒，去籽及切條。

2. 將生抽、糖、紹興酒、少許水加入牛肉，攪拌均勻，加入油，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

3. 燒熱油，加入牛肉，炒至半熟，取出。

4. 原鑊燒熱油，加入紅椒、綠椒，炒3分鐘，加入鹽，炒至均勻，最後加入牛肉，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Beef with Bell Pepper

Ingredients:

Red sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Green sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Beef 300g

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Salt little

Oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Deseed red sweet pepper, green sweet pepper and cut into strips.

2. Put soy sauce, sugar, Shao xing wine, a little water into beef, mix well, put in oil and mix well, marinate for 30 mins, then put in cornstarch and mix well.

3. Heat the oil, put in beef and stir fry until half cooked and take out.

4. Heat the oil with the same pan, put in red sweet pepper and green sweet pepper, stir fry for 3 mins, then put in salt and stir fry until mix well, finally put in beef and stir fry until mix well.

