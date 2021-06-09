金銀蒜蒸北寄貝

材料：

北寄貝 4隻

蒜頭 10瓣

鹽 少許

糖 少許

蒸魚豉油 1湯匙

油 1湯匙

葱 1棵

步驟‌：

1. 蒜頭去皮、攪碎；擦洗北寄貝；葱切粒。

2. 燒熱油，加入一半蒜頭，炸至金黃色。

3. 熄火，加入另一半蒜頭，攪拌均勻，加入鹽、糖，攪拌均勻。

4. 將北寄貝擺上碟，加入蒜頭，以大火蒸北寄貝6分鐘，最後加入葱花、滾油、蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Surf Clam with Double Garlic

Ingredients:

Surf clam 4 pcs

Garlic 10 slices

Salt little

Sugar little

Seasoned soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oil 1 tablespoon

Spring onion 1 pc

Steps:

1. Peel garlic and mince. Scrub surf clam. Dice spring onion.

2. Heat the oil, put in a half of garlic, deep fry until golden brown.

3. Off the heat and put in the rest of garlic and mix well, put in salt and sugar, mix well.

4. Put surf clam on the plate, put in garlic, steam surf clam for 6 mins with high heat, finally put in spring onion, boiled oil and seasoned soy sauce.

