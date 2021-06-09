海底椰百合鮮魚湯

材料：

鮮魚 300克

海底椰 50克

百合30克

青蘿蔔 1條

南北杏 20克

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 海底椰浸水；百合浸水；青蘿蔔去皮、切件；鮮魚印乾水分。

2. 燒熱油，加入鮮魚，煎至全熟。

3. 加入滾水、海底椰、百合、青蘿蔔、南北杏至滾水，蓋上蓋，以中火煲45分鐘，加入適量鹽。

Fresh Fish Soup with Dried Sea Coconut and Greenish Lily Bulb

Ingredients:

Fresh fish 300g

Dried sea coconut 50g

Greenish lily bulb 30g

Green radish 1 pc

Apricot kernel 20g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried sea coconut. Soak greenish lily bulb. Peel green radish and cut into pieces. Wipe fresh fish with kitchen paper.

2. Heat the oil, put in fresh fish and pan fry until well done.

3. Put in boiling water, dried sea coconut, greenish lily bulb, green radish, apricot kernel into boiling water, cover the lid, cook for 45 mins with mid-heat, finally put in some salt.

