西洋菜青紅蘿蔔豬骨湯

材料：

西洋菜 300克

青蘿蔔 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

豬骨 300克

薑 50克

南北杏 30克

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 西洋菜浸鹽水30分鐘；青蘿蔔去皮、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件；薑切片。

2. 豬骨汆水、洗淨。

3. 將豬骨、紅蘿蔔、薑、青蘿蔔、南北杏，蓋上蓋，煮至滾起。

4. 加入西洋菜，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，最後加入適量鹽。

Pork Bone Soup with Watercress, Green Radish and Carrot

Ingredients:

Watercress 300g

Green radish 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Pork bone 300g

Ginger 50g

Apricot kernel 30g

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak watercress with salt water for 30 mins. Peel green radish and cut into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces. Slice ginger.

2. Blanch pork bone and wash.

3. Put pork bone, carrot, ginger, green radish, apricot kernel, cover the lid and cook until boiling.

4. Put in watercress, cover the lid, cook for 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

