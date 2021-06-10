脆菜心鹹蛋蒸肉餅

材料：

脆菜心 2湯匙

鹹蛋 1隻

豬肉碎 300克

生抽 2茶匙

蠔油 1湯匙

紹興酒 1/2湯匙

糖 1湯匙

生粉 1/2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 脆菜心切粒；鹹蛋分開蛋黃、蛋白。

2. 將生抽、蠔油、紹興酒、糖加入豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，加入生粉，攪拌均勻，加入脆菜心，攪拌均勻。

3. 將豬肉碎加入碟，把鹹蛋黃放在中間，以大火蒸20分鐘。

Steamed Minced Pork with Pickled Lettuce and Salted Egg

Ingredients:

Pickled lettuce 2 tablespoons

Salted egg 1 pc

Minced pork 300g

Soy sauce 2 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1/2 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Dice pickled lettuce. Separate salted egg yolk and egg white.

2. Put soy sauce, oyster sauce, Shao xing wine, sugar into minced pork, mix well and marinate for 30 mins. Put in cornstarch and mix well. Put in pickled lettuce and mix well.

3. Put minced pork into the plate, then put salted egg yolk into center, steam for 20 mins with high heat.

