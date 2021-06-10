番茄醬香涼拌豆腐

材料：

番茄 1個

豆腐 1盒

豆瓣醬 1湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

蠔油 1茶匙

糖 1湯匙

葱 1棵

步驟：

1. 番茄去蒂、底部切十字，將番茄加入滾水，煮1分鐘，然後去皮、對切、去籽、切粒；葱切粒。

2. 將生抽、蠔油、糖加入至豆瓣醬，攪拌均勻，加入少許水，攪拌均勻成為醬汁。

3. 燒熱油，加入醬汁，煮1分鐘。

4. 將豆腐擺上碟，加入番茄、醬汁，灑上葱花。

Chilled Tofu with Soy Sauce and Tomato

Ingredients:

Tomato 1 pc

Tofu 1 box

Chilli bean sauce 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Spring onion 1 pc

Steps:

1. Remove tomato stem and make two cuts at bottom, put tomato into boiling water, cook for 1 min, then peel, cut into two pieces, deseed and dice. Dice spring onion.

2. Put soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar into chilli bean sauce, mix well, put in a little water, mix well as sauce

3. Heat the oil, put in the sauce, cook for 1 min.

4. Put tofu into the plate, put in tomato, the sauce, finally add spring onion on the top.

