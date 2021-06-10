番茄醬香涼拌豆腐
材料：
番茄 1個
豆腐 1盒
豆瓣醬 1湯匙
生抽 1茶匙
蠔油 1茶匙
糖 1湯匙
葱 1棵
步驟：
1. 番茄去蒂、底部切十字，將番茄加入滾水，煮1分鐘，然後去皮、對切、去籽、切粒；葱切粒。
2. 將生抽、蠔油、糖加入至豆瓣醬，攪拌均勻，加入少許水，攪拌均勻成為醬汁。
3. 燒熱油，加入醬汁，煮1分鐘。
4. 將豆腐擺上碟，加入番茄、醬汁，灑上葱花。
Chilled Tofu with Soy Sauce and Tomato
Ingredients:
Tomato 1 pc
Tofu 1 box
Chilli bean sauce 1 tablespoon
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1 tablespoon
Spring onion 1 pc
Steps:
1. Remove tomato stem and make two cuts at bottom, put tomato into boiling water, cook for 1 min, then peel, cut into two pieces, deseed and dice. Dice spring onion.
2. Put soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar into chilli bean sauce, mix well, put in a little water, mix well as sauce
3. Heat the oil, put in the sauce, cook for 1 min.
4. Put tofu into the plate, put in tomato, the sauce, finally add spring onion on the top.
