木魚碎苦瓜炒蛋

材料：

沖繩苦瓜1條

午餐肉(小)1罐

豆腐1盒

日本木魚碎適量

雞蛋3隻

鹽1茶匙

調味汁：

日本醬油1湯匙

味醂1湯匙

糖半茶匙

做法：

1. 午餐肉及豆腐切條。雞蛋打勻。沖繩苦瓜開半，用小匙清除白色的瓜瓤，切件。

2. 涼瓜放入容器內，加鹽，用手抓勻，靜置10分鐘。用水沖洗乾淨及瀝乾水分。

3. 下油油滾，放入豆腐條及午餐肉條，煎至金黃色，盛起。放入涼瓜炒至略為軟身。

4. 豆腐條及午餐肉條回鍋，炒勻。倒入蛋液及調味汁材料，煎至蛋液凝固，盛起。撒上日本木魚碎，上碟即成。

Bitter Melon Scrambled Eggs with Dried Bonito Flakes

Ingredients:

Okinawa bitter melon 1 pc

Luncheon pork (small) 1 can

Tofu 1 box

Japanese Dried Bonito Flakes some

Eggs 3 pcs

Salt 1 tsp

Seasonings:

Japanese soy sauce 1 tbsp

Mirin 1 tbsp

Sugar ½ tsp

Steps:

1. Cut the luncheon meat and tofu into strips separately. Beaten the eggs and mix well.

2. Cut the Okinawa bitter melon into half. Remove the seeds with spoon. Cut into pieces.

3. Add the bitter melon in the container and add salt. Stir well with hand and rest for 10 minutes. Wash the bitter melon and drain.

4. Heat oil to boil. Add the tofu strips and luncheon meat strips. Pan fried until golden color. Dish up. Add the bitter melon and stir fry until soft and tender.

5. Return the tofu strips and luncheon meat strips to the pan. Stir well. Pour in the egg liquid and all seasonings. Stir fry the eggs when done. Dish up. Add the Japanese dried bonito flakes on top and ready to serve.

