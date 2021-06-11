三文魚頭味噌豆腐湯

材料：

三文魚頭1個

白蘿蔔1/3條

甘筍半條

豆腐1盒

京葱半條

味噌2湯匙

鰹魚湯粉1小包

薑片4片

水1.5公升

生粉適量

鹽適量

做法：

1. 三文魚頭兩面平均地沾上生粉。油滾，放入三文魚頭，以少許的鹽調味，煎炸至金黃色，盛起。

2. 白蘿蔔去皮切幼條。甘筍去皮切件，用模具切成花形。豆腐切小粒。京葱切段。

3. 水滾，放入薑片、鰹魚湯粉及味噌，拌勻煮滾。放入白蘿蔔條、甘筍花、煎好的三文魚頭，煲煮15-20分鐘。放入豆腐粒及京葱段，煲煮3分鐘，即成。

Miso Soup with Salmon Head and Tofu

Ingredients:

Salmon head 1 pc

White radish 1/3 pc

Carrot ½ pc

Tofu 1 box

Leek ½ pc

Miso 2 tbsp

Japanese bonito powder 1 small pack

Ginger slices 4 pcs

Water 1.5 litre

Corn starch some

Salt some

Steps:

1. Coat with corn starch for both sides of the salmon head. Heat oil to boil. Add the salmon head, season with little salt. Pan-fry until golden color. Dish up.

2. Peel the white radish and cut into small strips. Peel the carrot and cut into pieces. Cut in flower shape with cooking mould. Dice the tofu. Cut the leek into sections.

3. Bring water to boil. Add the ginger slices, Japanese bonito powder and miso. Mix well and cook to boil. Add white radish strips, carrot flower and cooked salmon head. Cook for 15-20 minutes. Add the tofu cube and sectioned leek. Cook for 3 minutes. Ready to serve.

